Flintshire schools closed and collections cancelled as icy conditions continue

Dozens of schools in Flintshire have not opened their doors as wintry conditions prevail across Flintshire today.

As of this morning, Flintshire Council has reported 80 school closures due to health and safety concerns as snow and ice remain on roads and footpaths.

The local authority also announced on Twitter that all waste, recycling and food collections have been cancelled today for safety reasons.

Residents who normally have waste collected on Mondays should place their bins out for collection next week.

Coleg Cambria confirmed yesterday it would be closed to students today.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is still in place urging care on roads, pavements and cycle paths following the freezing temperatures overnight.

School closures include: Abermorddu Community Primary School; Bagillt - Ysgol Glan Aber and Ysgol Merllyn.

Broughton Primary School; Brynford Primary School.

Buckley - Mountain Lane Primary School, Southdown Primary School, Westwood Community Primary School, Elfed High School.

Ysgol yr Esgob CW Voluntary Aided School, Caerwys; Ysgol Bro Carmel, Carmel; Ysgol y Foel, Cilcain.

Connah's Quay - Brookfield Primary School, Bryn Deva, Golftyn Community Primary School and Wepre Primary School, Connah's Quay High School.

Drury Primary School; Ewloe Green CP School.

Flint - Cornist Park School, Gwynedd Primary School, St Mary's Catholic Primary School and Ysgol Croes Atti, Flint High School; St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School; Ysgol Maes Hyfryd and Ysgol Pen Coch.

Gronant Community Primary School; Ysgol y Waun, Gwernaffield; Gwernymynydd Community Primary School, Ysgol Mornant Gwespyr Picton.

Hawarden - Hawarden Village Church In Wales, Hawarden High School and Penarlag Primary School.

Derwen Foundation School, Higher Kinnerton.

Holywell - St Winefride's Catholic Primary School, Ysgol Gwenffrwd, Ysgol Maes Glas and Ysgol Maes y Felin.

Ysgol Estyn Community School, Hope; Castell Alun High School, Hope; Ysgol Derwenfa, Leeswood; Lixwm Primary School; Argoed High School, Mynydd Isa.

Mold – Ysgol Bryn Gwalia, St David's Catholic Primary School, The Assessment Centre PRU, Ysgol Bryn Coch, Ysgol Gymraeg Glanrafon, Alun School and Ysgol Maes Garmon.

Ysgol Bryn Pennant, Mostyn; Ysgol Mynydd Isa; Nannerch CW Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Nannerch CW Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Nerwcys CW Voluntary Aided School; Northop Hall Primary School; Ysgol Owen Jones, Northop; St John the Baptist's CWA Primary School, Pentrobin.

Penyffordd – Ysgol Bryn Garth, Ysgol Penyffordd.

Queensferry Community Primary School, Troi Rownd PRU; Rhos Helyg Primary School, Rhosesmor.

Saltney – Wood Memorial Primary School, St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, St David's High School and Saltney Ferry Primary School.

Sandycroft Primary School; Sealand Primary School.

Shotton - Bryn Tirion PRU, Edward Morgan RC, St Ethelwold's CW Voluntary Aided School, The Learning Centre PRU and Ysgol Ty Ffynnon.

Sychdyn Primary School; Trelawnyd VA Primary School; Ysgol Gynradd Trelogan; Ysgol Parc y Llan, Treuddyn; Ysgol Terrig, Treuddyn; Ysgol Y Llan CW VA School, Whitford.

A full list of school closures can also be found at www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Schools/SchoolClosures.aspx