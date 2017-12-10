North Wales Police warn of thieves who enjoy rich pickings at Christmas

North Wales Police have issued a reminder about theft and burglary as the festive season approaches.

Insp Darren Whibberley is urging shoppers to be “extra vigilant of suspicious behaviour” following an increase in shoplifting at Broughton Retail Park this winter.

He warned: “This is the time of year when people can be distracted with Christmas, for example taking the children shopping at weekends, when their attention is elsewhere.

“We are urging people to take extra care and to report any suspicious behaviour to security staff at shopping outlets.”

The policing team said thieves are targeting higher value goods, particularly alcohol, fragrances, and small appliances such as razors, hairdryers, and electronic toothbrushes.

Although there has not been an increase in bag-snatching this year, NWP are reminding shoppers that pick-pocketing “could occur” and therefore more vigilance is required.

Thieves don’t just operate in houses, and following three incidents of bike robbery in the Flintshire area last week, NWP are asking residents to be aware of ‘burglaries other than in dwellings’.

Three sheds were broken into across Hope and Cilcain, resulting in the theft of a number of bikes, with one household losing up to £6,000 worth of stolen bikes.

Insp Whibberley encourages people to ensure their sheds, garages and other small holdings are secure, using quality padlocks and outdoor lighting.

He also said that anti-screw screws are worth investing in to prevent thieves from removing gates from hinges as they had during the Hope bike robberies.

“Simple steps” can be taken to protect valuable items such as bikes, tools, and electronics by taking pictures and recording serial numbers in the event of theft.

Particular care should also be taken with location tracking devices such as Strava during bike rides, which can alert thieves via social media to periods when the owner’s house is vacant.

Parents should also reconsider stashing presents inside their vehicles in the run up to Christmas, a convention used to keep gifts hidden from peeking children, but which could attract thieves.

If goods must be kept in the car for a considerable period, hide the items with a blanket or coat, NWP said.

“Twilight theft” is an ongoing issue, NWP say, and homeowners are reminded that although leaving a house light on when out and about, failure to draw the curtains is a tell-tale sign the house is empty.

Installing light timers may help

the house appear as though someone is home and could possibly deter theft.