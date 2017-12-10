Many Wrexham and Flintshire schools closed on Monday due to wintry conditions

Many Wrexham and Flintshire schools have announced they will be closed tomorrow.

Heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures have led more than 60 schools in Wrexham and more than 50 in Flintshire to announce that they will be closed on Monday.

These include: Watts Dyke CP; Acton Park Community Primary; Gwersyllt Community Primary School; Hafod y Wern Community Primary School; Ysgol Bodhyfryd CP; Gwenfro Community Primary School; Brynteg CP; St Anne's Catholic Primary, Wrexham; St Giles VC Church in Wales Primary, Wrexham; Rhosymedre Community Primary School; Ysgol ID Hooson CP, Rhos; Ysgol Rhostyllen; Ysgol Maes y Mynydd, Rhos.

Also closed are: Holt CP School; Pontfadog CP; Ysgol Cynddelw CP, Glynceiriog; Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog CP ; Ysgol Penrhyn, New Broughton; Ysgol Bryn Tabor, Coedpoeth; St Christopher's School, Wrexham; Ysgol Maes y Llan CP, Ruabon; Bronington VA Primary School; Eyton Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Ysgol Bryn Alyn, Gwersyllt; St Mary's VA School, Overton; Froncysyllte CP School; St Mary's Church in Wales, Ruabon; Garth CP School; Acrefair CP School; St Paul's VA Primary School, Isycoed; Pentre VA Primary School, Chirk; St Josephs Catholic & Anglican High School, Wrexham; Borderbrook School; Madras VA School, Penley; St Mary's Catholic Primary, Wrexham; Ysgol Rhiwabon High School, Ruabon; Bwlchgwyn CP School; Barker's Lane CP, Wrexham; Ysgol y Grango, Rhos; Ysgol Cefn Mawr CP School; Ysgol Yr Hafod, Johnstown; Ysgol y Waun, Chirk; Alexandra CP School, Wrexham; St. Chad's Church In Wales VA Primary School, Whitchurch.

Full school closures in Flintshire include Ysgol Terrig and Ysgol Parc y Llan in Treuddyn, Ysgol Derwenfa in Leeswood, as well as Southdown and Mountain Lane primary schools in Buckley.

The aim is for schools to be reopened on Tuesday.

For the latest information visit www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Schools/SchoolClosures.aspx or www.wrexham.gov.uk/english/education/school_status.cfm#closed.