Heavy snow causes chaos across Wrexham and Flintshire

Wintry conditions have blasted the region this weekend, causing problems on the roads and leading to a number of events being cancelled or postponed.

The Wrexham and Flintshire areas were particularly badly hit as blankets of heavy snow fell across North Wales this morning.

There were numerous collisions on the roads, with long delays on the A55 in particular due to poor conditions.

A man was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with serious injuries on Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Llangollen Road, Trevor.

Ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and two Wales Air Ambulances attended the scene shortly after 11am. Firefighters from Llangollen and Wrexham used cutting equipment to remove the roof of one vehicle and remove a man.

Arriva Buses Wales announced that it would not be providing services in Wrexham today due to the heavy snow.

Emergency services warned drivers not to venture out unless absolutely necessary as conditions worsened across the region.

An afternoon of entertainment at Connah's Quay Labour Club for the Carl Sargeant Memorial Fund was called off. Cllr Bernie Attridge, deputy leader of Flintshire Council and a lifelong friend of the former Assemby Member, said that tickets would be honoured when a new date has been set.

Organisers have postponed this year’s Mold Santa Run due to the wintry conditions.

Mold Town Council has decided to move the event, where more than 300 people were set to take part, due to conditions in the town and especially in the surrounding area.

Theatr Clwyd in Mold closed its theatre, cinema and ice rink today. Performances were also cancelled at Grove Park Theatre in Wrexham.

An event at Chirk Castle today, which was to show how Christmas was celebrated in medieval times, was also cancelled.

Council gritters were out on various routes across Wrexham and Flintshire.

Cllr David A Bithell, Wrexham Council lead member for environment and transport, said that in addition to the gritting fleet, contractors were out clearing snow in Penycae, Rhos, Brymbo and Glyn Ceiriog today.

He added that 250 tonnes of salt had been put on the roads by gritting teams since 3am today.

But the weather also brought plenty of fun for people across the region, with parents and youngsters sledging in Bellevue Park, Wrexham and Cadole near Loggerheads.