Fundraising event in memory of Carl Sargeant cancelled due to snowy conditions.

AN AFTERNOON of entertainment to celebrate the life of a former Assembly Member has been cancelled due to poor weather.

In a bid to raise funds for the Carl Sargeant Memorial Fund, Connah's Quay Labour Club was due to stage performances of music and comedy today (Sunday, December 10).

Mr Sargeant, 49, represented his home patch of Alyn and Deeside for 13 years as an Assembly Member until his death on November 7.

His image still adorns the side of the Fron Road venue alongside scarves and tributes to Mr Sargeant that were attached to a gate nearby following his death.

The afternoon's entertainment was organised by Cllr Bernie Attridge, chairman of the Labour Club, deputy leader of Flintshire Council and Mr Sargeant's lifelong friend.

Mr Attridge posted on Twitter: "It is with regret that our celebration of Carl’s life arranged for today has been cancelled.

"All tickets bought will be transferable as soon as a new date is set."

The Labour Club was due to enjoy a performance by stand-up comic John Martin as well as musical numbers by Kaye Weston.

There was also set to be a karaoke disco – one of the late AM's great passions – as well as a charity auction and raffle.

The memorial fund, having initially started out with a target of £2,500, has surpassed its second goal of £4,000.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarge.