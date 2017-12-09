Man seriously injured in crash near Llangollen.

A man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision near Llangollen.

Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the Wales Air Ambulance were called to the A539 Llangollen Road, Trevor near the Garth turn off shortly after 11am (Saturday, December 9).

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that crews from Llangollen and Wrexham were called at 11.07am and used cutting equipment to remove a man from one of the vehicles.

The spokesman added that a man was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with serious injuries.