Snow shuts Flintshire schools

The majority of Flintshire schools have announced emergency closures today following severe snowfall overnight.

The primary schools shut today are Ysgol Bro Carmel, Drury Primary School, Lixwm Primary School, Ysgol Rhos Helyg, in Rhosesmor, Brynford Primary School, Ysgol Glan Aber, Ysgol yr Esgob in Caerwys, Ysgol Maes y Felin, Ysgol Mornant, Ysgol Pen Coch, Mountain Lane, in Buckley, Southdown Primary School, Ysgol y Foel, Cilcain, Ysgol Y Waun, Gwernymynydd Community Primary School, St David's Catholic Primary School in Mold, Ysgol Penyffordd, Sychdyn Primary School, Ysgol Estyn in Hope, Ysgol y Llan in Whitford, Ysgol Derwenfa in Leeswood, Ysgol Bryn Coch, Ysgol Mynydd Isa, Nannerch CW Voluntary Controlled School, Nercwys CW Voluntary Aided School, Northop Hall Primary School, Ysgol Owen Jones in Northop, Troi Rownd PRU Queensferry, Bryn Tirion PRU in Shotton, The Learning Centre PRU in Shotton, Ysgol Parc y Llan, Abermorddu Community Primary School, Ysgol Terrig and The Assesement Centre PRU in Mold.

The high schools which remain closed today are the Elfed High School, Castell Alun, Mold Alun, Ysgol Maes Garmon, Holywell High School, and the Argoed.

Hawarden Village Church In Wales is closed as a school today but plans are still in place to host their anual Christmas fair tomorrow.

Decisions have been taken following individual risk assessments by head teachers relating to site conditions and in some cases the availability of school transport.

Flintshire council reported that the schools have closed as: “Weather has deteriorated and the forecast is for severe weather.”

Information regarding school transport is available on Flintshire council’s webpage www.flintshire.gov.uk/schooltransport.

Schools not listed on the Flintshire website have not yet made a decision, and more information on emergency school closures will follow.