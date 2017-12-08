Schools near Wrexham closed due to snow

Some schools are closing across the county as heavy flurries of snow have broken out this morning

Black ice and heavy snow has led to the closure of Garth CP school as bad weather meant staff were not able to get to work.

There was black ice on the hill leading to the school and it was snowing heavily, meaning staff were unable to get to work.

Froncysyllte CP school and Holt CP school are also shut due to a lack of staff.

Dangerous conditions around St Joseph’s Catholic and Anglican High School mean it is also closed today.

Pentre school in Chirk and Ysgol y Grango in Rhos are shut as well.

In Brymbo, St Mary’s school is closed as staff are not able to get to work.

Alexandra CP school is closed due to the snow and the forecast for it to continue into the afternoon.

Minera school is closed, while Penycae CP school will remain open for those already at school, though others are being advised to stay at home.

Acrefair CP school, Ysgol Bro Alun in Gwersyllt, Ysgol Bodhyfryd, St Christopher’s school and St Mary’s Catholic Primary school are all also closed.