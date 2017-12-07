Barman at Wrexham nightclub spared jail after plastic glass attack on customer

A BARMAN has been handed a suspended prison sentence after throwing a plastic glass at a customer.

Corey Jay Brindley, 19, of Abbot Street, Wrexham was found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm at a trial in his absence held at the town’s magistrates court on November 27.

He appeared in court yesterday to be sentenced for the assault which took place on May 12 when he was working as a barman in the town’s Liquid nightclub.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, said the victim was a 23-year-old man who had been in town with his friends. He ordered a drink but Brindley threw a glass at him.

The tumbler style glass, made of plastic, connected with the bridge of his nose, which was left pouring with blood and was found to be broken when he was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

The court heard the victim was left with permanent scarring, and headaches and was in pain during sneezing. Brindley was dismissed by the nightclub but he initally denied the offence to police, said a drink had been thrown over him, and pleaded not guilty.

Ms Jackson said he did not attend his trial and he was found guilty in his absence due to the credible witness evidence provided and CCTV footage. She added that in an impact statement the victim said the incident had changed his life, he was left permanently disfigured, had lost a lot of confidence and did not want to go to Wrexham again.

Andrew Connah, from the probation service, said Brindley fully acceped responsibility for what happened but had pleaded not guilty as he was “fearful of the consequences”.

Mr Connah added Brindley claimed the dispute with the customer was over payment for a drink, that he tried to remove the drink from the customer, there was an argument and he impulsively threw the glass at him,

The court heard Brindley has since found employment at another town nightspot.

Defending, Justine McVitie said: “He had attempted to serve a drink to the injured party. He tried to take the drink away and an argument developed.

“He fully accepts what happened, but didn’t imagine in any way that he was capable of causing that injury. He has ADHD and accepts anger got the better of him.”

Steven Vale, chair of the magistrates bench, drew back from sending Brindley to jail.

“You threw a glass full force to his face, cutting his face and causing permanent scarring”, said Mr Vale.

“He needed a CT scan and is fearful of coming to Wrexham again. We have seen the photographs of the injuries.

“He needed counselling and has had to take time off work – these are his words not mine.”

Mr Vale added: “You are very lucky, you have shown remorse, you are only 19 and we would like to think this will be a one-off in your life.”

Brindley was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and will carry out 300 hours of unpaid work – the maximum he could be given.

He will also pay £1,000 compensation to the victim, and £500 costs.