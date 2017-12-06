Mum's thanks for donated decorations after light display stolen near Wrexham

A GRATEFUL mum has thanked her community for donations of Christmas decorations after a display set up for her severely disabled daughter was stolen the day after she finished it.

Sylvia Roberts, of Eldon Grove in Rhostyllen, Wrexham, had put up a seven foot Christmas tree with lights and a projector in her front garden for the enjoyment of her 40-year-old daughter Donna.

She told the Leader she was shocked and upset when she got up on Thursday last week, after days of setting the display up, to find it had been taken.

But following a Facebook post by her 43-year-old daughter called Marie Cooper, the stolen items were returned to the garden overnight during the weekend.

Mrs Roberts told the Leader: “My daughter can’t walk on her own or speak but she loves lights. She gets quite excited for Father Christmas and lights.

“She came home on Wednesday night, because she’d been out with a carer. I wanted to get it all finished for her coming home so I could show her.

“It took me a week to put them up and we got up on Thursday morning – it had all gone. I had gone through a lot of effort for that and it is only for Donna. I was so upset.

“We’ve had the tree for quite a few years – since my husband Vic Roberts died 12 years ago.

“My daughter put what happened on Facebook and on Sunday morning and it had all been thrown back over into the garden. The tree was broken up but a neighbour fixed it for me.

“I can’t believe they brought it back – it is very strange.”

Mrs Roberts, who also has two sons aged 45 and 31, said she has also received a range of donations from the community to redecorate her garden, adding: “People were starting to donate while things were still missing.

“We have had a lamp, a reindeer, baubles, a little white Christmas tree donated – the community here is fantastic.

“When they found out people have come knocking my door at night to see if I’m all right, people in the shop are all making sure we’re all right and the gentleman next door said he’d extend his decorations for me. Everyone has been lovely and I can’t thank them enough.

“I feel a lot better now, just seeing Donna – she was so excited for the lights.”

Marie said: “We’d just like to thank everyone for their messages and donations for Donna. To see the smile on her face again is priceless.”

North Wales Police confirmed a call was received reporting the theft of a 7ft Christmas tree, lights and projector from the front garden of a property in Eldon Grove on November 30. The incident is believed to have happened between midnight on Wednesday and 7am on Thursday.

A police spokesman confirmed no arrests have yet been made and anyone who has information can call 101 with reference number V180736.