Mum's pride as schoolgirl, 14, spends her pocket money buying Christmas gifts for Wrexham's homeless

A PROUD mum spoke of her surprise after her teenage daughter decided to buy Christmas gifts for homeless people.

Helen Louise Owen, of Rhosddu, told the Leader her 14-year-old daughter Chloe – a pupil at Rhosnesni High – has bought a range of gifts for people living on the streets of Wrexham, such as hats and socks to help them keep warm over the winter months.

Helen, who also has an 11-year-old son, Kyle, and a nine-year-old daughter, Olivia, said: “A few months ago we were driving through the town on the way home from school and the children saw a man sat in the church yard looking in empty crisp packets for something to eat.

“They said ‘mum, it is sad – he is hungry’ and they looked in their lunch boxes for anything they hadn’t eaten to give to him.

“Then they said ‘it is cold and they don’t have anything, we want to buy something for them’.

“So Chloe said to me that she had saved her pocket money and she bought hats and gloves, socks – warm things which they can use – and she was so excited to wrap them all up.

“She wants to give them all out in Wrexham town centre.”

Helen said she and her husband Jason were very surprised and proud at Chloe’s kind gesture, adding: “It was a complete surprise, she is a typical teenager and most teenagers wouldn’t think of spending their money on others like that.

“I did speak to the charity Wrexham Homeless and they advised us that they are doing a shoebox appeal for the homeless, but Chloe doesn’t want to do that.

“She wants to meet the people she is giving the gifts to and say ‘Happy Christmas’ to them. She wants to give them a Christmas card as well.

“We haven’t chosen a date to go and give them out yet but I will be going with her when we do.”