Appeal to trace a man suspected of attempted distraction burglaries on elderly residents in Rhos

Police have appealed for help to trace a man suspected of attempted distraction burglaries on elderly residents.

North Wales Police have issued an e-fit of a man they want to speak to about attempted distraction burglaries on elderly residents in Rhos, including at Afon yr Rhos at around 6-6.30pm on November 21.

Anyone with information can contact North Wales Police on 101 and ask for Sgt Ian Evans, quoting reference RC17176361.