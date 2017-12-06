Appeal to trace a man suspected of attempted distraction burglaries on elderly residents in Rhos

Police have appealed for help to trace a man suspected of attempted distraction burglaries on elderly residents.
North Wales Police have issued an e-fit of a man they want to speak to about attempted distraction burglaries on elderly residents in Rhos, including at Afon yr Rhos at around 6-6.30pm on November 21.
Anyone with information can contact North Wales Police on 101 and ask for Sgt Ian Evans, quoting reference RC17176361.
