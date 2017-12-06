Amazing penalty shoot-out sees young Gresford goalkeeper save all five spot-kicks

Young Ryan Littler – Gresford Athletic’s under 14s goalkeeper – could be heading in the world record books after saving all five penalties in an amazing shoot-out win.

Littler guessed right five times to thwart hosts Johnstown in their U14s League Cup clash that ended 0-0 after normal and extra time.

Home keeper, Johnstown’s Joseph Whitney-Lang followed up his extra-time penalty save by denying Athletic another four times but Gresford goalie Ryan Littler went one better, keeping out all five before Jay McKeown tucked away the winner.

Liverpool fan Ryan, 14, who lives in Rossett and attends Darland School, only took over between the sticks in the final two games of last season.

His father, Gareth, who is manager of the U14s team, said: “We beat them in a penalty shoot-out last year as well so you have to feel sorry for Johnstown.

“Ryan saved all five but their keeper also saved four. I thought the match was never going to end. In fact it went on so long that two of our lads had to leave because they were going to watch Everton!”

Aaron Nash, Johnstown’s manager said: “We didn’t think anyone would score in the shoot-out but the keepers deserve all the credit.”