Abusive husband from Mold 'must change his attitude' after twice throwing beer over wife

A disabled man who was said to have changed since his leg had to be amputated has admitted two separate assaults on his wife by throwing beer over her.

David Tebble, 62, was told that “attitudes of yesteryear” towards domestic violence were no longer acceptable.

Tebble was placed on rehabilitation and was warned that if he did not comply then he could end up losing his liberty.

Tebble, of Park Crescent at Penyffordd, near Mold, admitted assaulting his wife Susan Margaret Tebble on September 22 and September 29.

The defendant attended court in Mold with the aid of a disability scooter.

District judge Gwyn Jones, sitting at Flintshire Magistrates Court, said Tebble had not been able to pay due regard and respect to his wife, which was what she deserved.

It was quite clear that alcohol had an impact on his attitude towards his wife.

“Domestic abuse is taken very seriously in this court, and quite properly so,” he said.

“Views of yesteryear are not appropriate in the modern day.”

Rehabilitation was needed to try to charge his views and to try to ensure that he did not come back to court.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge but the judge said no compensation could compensate her for what she had been through.

The judge was told that the relationship was continuing and that she did not request a restraining order.

Prosecutor Justin Espie said the couple had been married for 29 years.

He had his leg amputated two years ago because of a blocked artery and then his behaviour had become problematic.

She was his full-time carer but she believed that he used mental cruelty towards her.

In her statement she detailed a number of alleged incidents which were said to have occurred while they were on holiday in Turkey which the prosecutor said were indicative of controlling and coercive behaviour.

After they returned home, the couple had been having a drink at The Red Lion in Penyffordd when Tebble threw a full pint of drink over her in front of everyone.

She left to go home.

On another occasion, she asked what he wanted to eat, he said nothing and asked for a can of beer and the threw the contents over her again.

It was alleged that he smashed the television by throwing something at it.

Probation officer Andrew Connah said Tebble accepted full responsibility and did appear to express genuine remorse.

The defendant did appear motivated, which was important, to address his attitude towards domestic abuse.

There had been no domestic abuse issues until recent years and alcohol was the main issue, said Mr Connah.

Tebble, he said, did not depend on alcohol but drank to excess on occasions.

Solicitor Fiona Larkin, defending, said the victim had made a retraction statement.

They had been together for many years and the relationship was continuing.