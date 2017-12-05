Late Holywell dad's partner pays heartfelt tribute for the kind support since 'Ste's' death

The partner of a father-of-two who died suddenly has thanked the community for their support.

Stephen Tovey, known as Ste, was 31 when he died at his home on Abbots Walk, Holywell, on September 7.

Keeley Shwenn, 27, his girlfriend for over a decade, said she “loved him dearly.”

She said living with her “best friend” for two years prior to his untimely death had been “perfect”.

She said they “constantly laughed” and that it was “the most amazing two years” of her life

Miss Shwenn said this week: “It’s been 12 weeks since Ste sadly died. I’d like to say a special thank you to the Holywell, Mold, and Ruthin communities as a whole for the beyond generous donations n made through online crowdfunding, Suicide Prevention sticker purchases and other fundraisers.

“Thank you also to the car and motocross community for the amazing fundraising and events that have taken place in memory of Ste. Over £1,000 has been raised for Ste’s two young sons Callum, 11, and Tyler, 10, who he sadly leaves behind.

“Proceeds have also been given to Samaritans charity, which assists in suicide prevention.”

Miss Shwenn said that the mother of Ste’s children, Jade Davies, has been “a tower of strength for the boys.”

She added: “Jade has whole-hearted admiration from every individual who has been a part of keeping Ste’s memory alive.”

On September 22, friends, family and neighbours celebrated what would have been Mr Tovey’s 32nd birthday at the Nova centre in Prestatyn.

Miss Shwenn said: “Lanterns were released in blue, white, and yellow filling the sky with Ste’s motocross kit colours. Thank you to everybody who attended, travelling from both near and far to be a part of the celebration of an incredible life, that of our Ste Tovey.”

In a tribute to her late partner, Miss Shwenn said: “I have lost the most incredible person I've ever met.

“But I have also made the most amazing memories that I’ll cherish with every ounce of my being.

“Ste’s life will continue to be celebrated and we relish the thought he will be watching over us, extremely proud of the unity and integrity we have all shown to one another. Some of us having never met before.

“People's support and generosity has not got unnoticed. It’s an enormous part of Ste's memory now and will live on forever.”

The inquest into Mr Tovey’s death will continue at a later date.