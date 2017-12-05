Flintshire Council say about 40 people were found housed in "unsuitable and unsafe premises" in Deeside

About 40 people were found to be housed in “unsuitable and unsafe premises” in Deeside.

A multi-agency operation to protect residents living in unsafe housing was given the go ahead this morning.

A Flintshire Council led operation, including North Wales Police, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, British Red Cross and Government departments, was carried out today to protect the welfare of people who were inappropriately housed in unsafe premises in the Deeside area.

Andrew Farrow, Flintshire Council’s chief officer planning and environment, said: “Approximately 40 people were found to be housed in unsuitable and unsafe premises and the partner agencies had no option but to immediately close the premises with an emergency prohibition order.

“Given the significant number of people involved, officers from the council’s housing team were on hand to enter the premises with our environmental health officers and they are proactively seeking alternative accommodation for those affected.

“The premises in Deeside are no longer able to be used now that prohibition notice has been served.”