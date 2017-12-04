Assistant cafe manager sacked after £62,000 Flintshire fraud

An assistant manager at a café helped herself to her employer’s cash for more than two years.

It was alleged in court that Julie Coleclough got away with more than £62,000 by cancelling transactions and pocketing the cash paid by customers.

The case against Coleclough, 53, of Bryn Derw, The Nant, Pentre Halkyn, near Holywell, was sent to the crown court for sentence.

She will appear at Mold Crown Court in the New Year.

Coleclough pleaded guilty to abusing her position of trust as assistant manager of the café at Abakhan Fabrics at Coast Road, Llanerch-yMor, Mostyn, Flintshire, between April 1 2014 and September 18, 2016, to make a gain of £62,294.

Prosecutor Justin Espie told Flintshire Magistrates Court at Coleclough was in a position of trust as the assistant manager.

“Effectively, she was taking money from customers, putting details in the till but then voiding the transactions and keeping the money,” he said.

“She did that over an extended period of time.”

By ringing in items of food and drink and then voiding them, it effectively cancelled the order, Mr Espie said.

“She was putting the money into her pocket.”

Coleclough had been interviewed twice as part of internal disciplinary proceedings and she made full admissions. She was dismissed from her job.

But in view of the valuation put on the fraud by the prosecution, and the breach of trust, he said the case should be dealt with at the crown court.

Brian Cross, defending, told the Mold court it was accepted it was a case suitable for the crown court.

But he said the figure in the charge was an estimate and the defence needed to check the figures before the sentencing hearing.

Magistrates, who were told the case would have a starting point of two years in custody, agreed the matter should be sent to the crown court.

A pre-sentence report was ordered from the probation service.

Coleclough had no previous convictions.