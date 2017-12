A person has died in a road traffic collision this morning.

The fatal collision happened shortly before 9.30am on Holt Road, near Caia Park, Wrexham, on the stretch of road between Archer's Way and Hillcrest.

North Wales Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting the reference number V182387.

The road remained closed for most of Sunday morning but re-opened shortly after 12pm.