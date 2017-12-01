Flintshire travel scheme for rural areas expanded

A TRAVEL scheme for rural areas has been extended.

Flintshire Council has been working in partnership with the community councils of Treuddyn, Llanfynydd, Leeswood and Pontblyddyn, as well as Broughton and Bretton, to develop a new sustainable community travel service for the area.

The Taxibus service started on Tuesday and operates with a fixed route and timetable enabling residents from the area to access and connect with key services in Mold town centre.

The scheme is the latest in the community travel initiative developed with community and town councils in Higher Kinnerton, Northop Hall, Connah’s Quay and Buckley.

Flintshire Ring and Ride is also operating as a ‘ring-and-ride’ style service for people who are unable to access or use conventional public transport services in the area. The Taxishare service will enable people to attend medical appointments.

Flintshire Council’s cabinet member for Streetscene,

Cllr Carolyn Thomas, said: “Access to key services is essential to ensure that vulnerable people in rural communities are not isolated.

“We have shown our commitment to local rural communities by introducing schemes like this, and it will now be up to the community to show their commitment by using the service wherever possible to ensure they become sustainable into the future.

“Community transport schemes like this are becoming more urgent and essential because of the continuing economic climate of austerity.”

Preparations to develop a similar community transport scheme are well underway in and around Holywell.

For more details about the schemes, visit www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/

Resident/Streetscene/

Community-Transport-in-Flintshire.aspx or call 01352 701234.