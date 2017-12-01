Appeal after gang of youths vandalise Brymbo youth club

SOME activities at a village venue have been put on hold after police were alerted to “blatant vandalism”.

North Wales Police have released CCTV images taken outside Brymbo Enterprise Centre in Blast Road, following reports that a large group of youths damaged a sign and plant pots at about 8.20pm on Tuesday.

Paul Rogers, county councillor for Brymbo and chairman of the village’s community council, told the Leader indoor youth activity provision at the centre funded by the community council had been suspended.

He said: “The Enterprise Centre manager called me on Tuesday evening to tell me there had been some damage done at the youth club.

”I understand there was some damage to planters outside the cafe.”

“The centre’s youth provision is between 6pm and 8pm. It happened towards the end of that.

“As a result of this the centre has cancelled all bookings for indoor youth provision for the foreseeable future.

There will be alternative detached youth provision in the community and we are working to resume indoor youth provision as soon as possible.”

Cllr Rogers added: “It is very unfortunate that the actions of a minority have resulted in this.

“As a community council we have invested £16,000 in youth provision this year.

”We are still committed to providing activities and we are looking for a new venue.

“I have been in touch with the police and I am waiting for feedback on what they think is the best approach.”

Kevin Clague, who has owned the Eat With Kev cafe for two years, said he find the damage when he arrived at work.

He said: “They had smashed the plant pots, ripped all the Christmas wreaths off the poles outside and decided to flatten the metal dog’s water bowl outside to play frisbee with it.

“It is horrible. You spend a bit of money getting the place ready for Christmas and someone goes and wrecks it.

“I’ve had small stuff before, mainly mischief, but this is the first time I’ve had it this bad, it is just blatant vandalism.”

Anyone who has information about the incident can contact police on 101 quoting reference V180069.