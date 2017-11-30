Two taken to hospital following collision on B5129 between Saltney and Sandycroft

TWO people were taken to hospital and a road was closed after a road traffic collision.

North Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to a collision on the B5129 at around 8.30am, behind Aerospace, between Saltney and Sandycroft.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We were called shortly after 8.30am this morning to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Flint Road, Saltney Ferry.

”Two crews in emergency ambulances attended and a woman taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a man was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with minor injuries.”

Police had advised people to avoid the area before they re-opened the road before midday.