LIVE: Nicholas Churton murder in Wrexham – latest from court

A retired businessman was murdered in his own home in Wrexham by a young man who targeted the elderly, a court was told today.

Jordan Davidson, 25, admitted at Mold Crown Court that he murdered Nicholas Churton, 67, on March 23 – together with a series of 12 associated offences.

Opening the case against him, prosecuting barrister Andrew Thomas QC said the victim lived alone in a one-bedroom flat in Crescent Close, Wrexham.

He was disabled and had restricted mobility.

Mr Churton was found dead in the living room of his flat.

A friend, Colin Pemberton, had become concerned that Mr Churton had failed to keep an appointment to meet over the weekend.

He went looking for him and found Mr Churton lying dead on the sofa in the living room, having suffered major head injuries.

“We now know that Jordan Davidson murdered Mr Churton on the previous Thursday night.

“Two weapons were used in the attack: a large machete and a hammer,” said Mr Thomas.

Jordan Davidson was eventually arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, March 29.

Most of the associated charges were committed in the days just before and just after the murder.

Three offences followed his arrest - assaults on the arresting officer, a detective who conducted the interviews, and a prison officer.

Those offences included four offences of assault – three of them wounding with intent – an aggravated burglary, two robberies and an attempted robbery and offences of burglary and an aggravated vehicle taking.

Mr Thomas said that three of the offences, including the murder, were attacks on older men.

The defendant targeted vulnerable victims, he said, and four of the offences involved the use of a machete.

“Three of the offences involved the use of a hammer as a weapon,” he said.

The court heard that Nicholas Churton originally qualified as an accountant.

He had worked overseas in southern Africa, but returned to the UK to set up a business on his own in the 1980s.

For many years he was a well-known and successful local businessman, with restaurants in Rossett near Wrexham and at Tarporley in Cheshire.

He was a family man with children and more recently grandchildren.

In his later years, Mr Churton had become prone to drinking. He had sold the businesses in 2005 and at about the same time he had separated from his wife.

For several years he led an unsettled life, but in October last year he had found accommodation at a rented flat in Crescent Close, on the edge of the Caia Park estate.

He lived alone.

By the time of his death, Mr Churton was physically frail and disabled.

He had suffered a fractured hip as a result of a fall. He was still mobile but he had to use a walking frame to travel any distance.

Mr Churton’s family continued to help and support him. He had spoken to his ex-wife on the day of his death.

They had one grandchild and another on the way, and had discussed about arrangements to see them.

His family were concerned that he was vulnerable to exploitation. He still had some money - a small amount of savings which was left over after his divorce.

That fact tended to attract certain people to him. His brother describes him as ‘an easy target’, said Mr Thomas.

The court heard Davidson had a significant number of previous convictions, most of which are for offences of dwelling house burglary.

In April 2015, the defendant received a sentence of three years imprisonment for offences of burglary and attempted burglary.

He served his sentence at HMP Parc in South Wales.

While there, he was charged with unlawful possession of a knife in prison. At Cardiff Crown Court in January 2016, he pleaded guilty and received a consecutive sentence of 12 months imprisonment.

Prosecuting barrister Andrew Thomas QC said the defendant was released on licence on December 9, 2016.

He still had two years to serve on licence and all the offences were committed on licence.

One of the triggers for the defendant’s offending in March 2017 was that he breached his licence and he knew that he was going to be returned to prison, said Mr Thomas.

After his release, the defendant returned to the Wrexham area. He was placed in refuge accommodation on Crescent Road in Wrexham, a hostel just around the corner from Crescent Close where Mr Churton was living. Mr Thomas said that may explain how they had become acquaintances.

It was suggested that Mr Churton had on occasions bought cannabis from the defendant, at least that was what the defendant said.

The defendant was evicted from his hostel after a few weeks. He was homeless and appears to have stayed with various friends and acquaintances in the area.

During this time he became involved with a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

Mr Thomas said that was relevant because text messages had been recovered which showed that the defendant was in frequent contact with her immediately before and after the killing.

“The messages show the defendant’s state of mind and reveal much of his motives for committing the offence,” said Mr Thomas.

She was a vulnerable young girl with support workers.

“One of the triggers for the defendant’s behaviour appears to have been a complaint made to North Wales police that the defendant had sexually assaulted her.”

No charge was brought against the defendant, but the very fact that the police were investigating him for an allegation of sexual assault triggered a reaction from him, said Mr Thomas.

He said the defendant was infatuated with the girl and was a trigger for the defendant’s behaviour on the night of the murder.

“The text messages show that it was that relationship which was dominating his thoughts at the time of the offence.

“It is not only the content but the very fact that he is messaging her - at times every minute - and giving a running commentary of his own actions,” said Mr Thomas.

The defendant had been charged with robbing Mr Churton and although that charge had not been proceeded with, it was relevant to say that in the week leading up to the murder Nicholas Churton and Jordan Davidson had fallen out, said Mr Thomas.

On March 13, Mr Churton telephoned North Wales police alleging that the defendant had threatened him with a hammer and caused damage to his flat.

Davidson had always denied that allegation but Mr Churton persisted in his complaint to the police. He made several phone calls and gave a detailed account and even had the locks changed on his flat.

Davidson was aware of the allegation.

“He has always protested his innocence. Again, this disagreement may have been a trigger for the defendant’s conduct,” said Mr Thomas.

“It may also have contributed to the selection of Mr Churton as a victim.”

Mold Crown Court was also told that Davidson posed with the murder weapon for a mobile phone photograph and called it his “new toy”.

On about March 13, Davidson acquired a machete. It was black in colour and had a large blade. One edge was sharp and curved, but the other was serrated.

“This is the weapon which he later used to kill Nicholas Churton,” said Mr Thomas.

He posed with it and had his face masked by his clothing.

He also used it to commit three of the associated offences.

“We know that the defendant had the machete by this date because he had pictures taken of himself posing with it.

“The data associated with these photographs in the phone memory show that they were taken at about 5pm on March 13.

The machete was not the only weapon which he had at about that time.

He was also carrying an axe.

He took it with him to a friend’s house on March 18. He was drunk. His friends were unimpressed at his behaviour and took the axe off him.

It was later handed to the police after the defendant’s arrest.

In the early hours of Sunday, March 19 , Davidson was arrested in Wrexham town centre for unlawful possession of a knife.

He had gone out drinking with friends that night and took a knife with him. Davidson had it with him inside a nightclub. He left at about 4am then became involved in an altercation with a group of men in a car park at the bottom of Town Hill.

When the police arrived, they found that the defendant had taken his shirt off and was aggressively shouting at the other group, trying to start a fight. The police detained him. As they did so, they noticed the handle of the knife sticking out his trouser pocket.

The defendant tried to throw the knife away but was caught in the act. It was a folding knife with a 3 inch blade.

By March 20, steps were being taken to revoke his licence.

The court heard Davidson told a schoolgirl who he had become obsessed with that he could guarantee that armed police would shoot him dead.

Prosecuting barrister Andrew Thomas said the defendant sent a message to the girl: “I am on a wild one. Dis boy outta control. Woop woop.”

There were further messages: “Wat u guunna do wiv ya self wen iam gone?”

Asked what he meant he said: “Gone not around anymore finished dead. I'm guna make it guarantee u armed police are guna av to finish me off.”

When the girl said they would not kill him and were just looking for him, he said: “Dey’ll shoot me double tap dead wen I run at them with da chette kid xxx”.

On March 22, the defendant committed two separate burglaries at opposite ends of Caia Park.

The first of the offences was at a flat in Crescent Close, the cul-de-sac where Mr Churton lived.

Mr Thomas said the occupier was at home at the time.

He heard the front door open then shut again. He ran out and confronted the defendant as he was walking away.

The defendant said “Sorry mate, wrong house”.

Davidson had taken the keys to his flat and to his car, a Vauxhall Corsa. A short time later, the defendant returned and took the car.

At about 4.45pm the same day, Davidson committed a second burglary, at Tan-y-Dre, Caia Park. He smashed a window to gain entry.

Mr Thomas said the occupier was alerted by a neighbour.

She went back to the house with her mother to see the defendant walking away with her TV and duvet.

Mr Thomas said she confronted Davidson who dropped the items and ran off.

The defendant appeared to have made off in the stolen Vauxhall Corsa.

A short while later, at about 5.30pm, he was involved in a minor road traffic collision while driving the Corsa along Queensway, Caia Park. He abandoned the car and ran off.

Mr Thomas said that the context for the offences on March 23 could be seen in the text messages. The messages between the defendant and girl were abusive.

At 5pm Davidson attempted to rob the Unique Hair and Beauty Salon, near to the Queensway athletics stadium.

Mr Thomas said CCTV showed the defendant arriving outside the shop on a bike, and with a mask over his face. The machete was hidden under his clothing.

He walked into the shop brandishing the machete, threatening four female members of staff. He demanded that they open the till, holding the machete above his head and at one point to the chest of one of the staff.

They refused to cooperate. They were joined by a male member of staff from the shop next door. When the defendant saw that people were standing up to him, he backed off.

He ran out and made off on a pushbike and the CCTV showed him with the machete in his hand.

Immediately after the attempted robbery Davidson sent the girl a message boasting about what he had done.

He also rang her and said: “I’ve gone up a level, you’ll see”.

Later he rang again. He said: “I’ve got my new toy here. A machete. I’m going to come and show you what I’m about. Watch out. Be careful. I’m coming for you now”.

Mr Thomas said the messages made it clear that the defendant was looking for her.

He accused her of trying to set him up. She said he was going go to the police station.

He called her a “snitch” then said: “Good bye”.

The case is proceeding.