Wrexham man jailed for two years for burglary with intent to steal at the home of an elderly man

A Wrexham man has been jailed for two years after he was convicted of burglary with intent to steal at the home of an elderly man in the town.

Mark Anthony Formstone, 45, of Bryn Hedd in Southsea, who had a long list of previous convictions, was also convicted by a jury at Mold Crown Court of the attempted burglary of a shed in, Wrexham, all on February 1.

Judge Rhys Rowlands told Formstone, who denied both offences, that he had been convicted of burglary at the home of an elderly man, who he had plainly targeted, on pretty overwhelming evidence.

He said the defendant had recognised the complainant as vulnerable for some months before the burglary occurred.

The judge said that the defendant’s girlfriend had repeatedly had cash off him.

“I have no doubt at all that you believed he had cash in the house,” the judge told him.

When he was out, a situation that had been engineered, the defendant broke in looking for cash but in the event there was none there.

Thereafter he went on to burgle a neighbouring shed but there a neighbour acting with remarkable diligence recorded part of what was going on.

The police were called and he was arrested.

There had been no hint of remorse, he said.

Formstone, at 45, had “the most depressing of records” but nothing for burglary.

He had committed a large number of shoplifting thefts and the judge said that he had caused untold problems for businesses and others in the Wrexham area.

“They deserve having a bit of rest from you,” judge Rowlands told him.

Henry Hills, defending, had claimed that the defendant had been given permission to go to the house and that he and his partner were known to the defendant.