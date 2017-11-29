Robber had knife 'as long as his arm' – Shop worker tells of terrifying moment raiders struck Wrexham newsagent

A SHOP worker has told of the terrifying moment a thief wielding a large knife demanded money from the till.

North Wales Police has launched an investigation following an attempted armed robbery at AVS News on Norman Road, Hightown at about 7pm on Monday.

Two men, one brandishing a bladed weapon, demanded the contents of the till but fled empty handed.

Store worker Komesh Vijayarathnam, 32, told the Leader he was behind the counter when the men, whose faces were covered, came in and started pushing items onto the floor while demanding money.

One of the men, he said, had a knife which he described as being the length of his arm.

Mr Vijayarathnam said: “Two guys came – one was in the door, the other messed about everything and came to me to ask for money. I said I would call the police.

“I ran and called my colleague otherwise he would have blocked me. They heard three guys coming down and they ran away. I was very scared but I am alright.”

Kannan Suthar, who also works at the store, told the Leader he had been upstairs when the men burst through the door of the shop as Mr Vijayarathnam was using the phone behind the till.

He told the Leader: “It was 7.05pm, they came though the door with the knife – it was a big knife.

“They pushed everything down. We heard the noise upstairs and came down. Then they ran away.

“The police have come and taken fingerprints and video and everything.”

Mr Suthar urged anyone who saw the incident to come forward to police.

DS Eleri Thomas said: “The suspects had their faces covered and were wearing hooded jackets. They made off on foot and were seen running in the direction of the Hightown barracks.

“Thankfully no one was hurt during this incident, but it’s important we arrest these dangerous individuals.

“I am appealing to anyone with information which could assist our investigation to contact police on 101, or anonymously, by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number V179556.”