Mixed response to Wrexham Papa John's pizza takeaway plan

Differing views on pizza takeaway plan

NEWS that a pizza chain looks likely to open a new takeaway in Wrexham has received a mixed reaction among readers.

Yesterday the Leader reported how Wrexham Council’s planning committee will receive a report on Monday which recommends they approve proposals for the sub-division and change the use of the ground floor of a unit at Regent House in Regent Street, Wrexham, into a Papa John’s pizza takeaway and delivery.

Readers have shared their views on the recommendation on the Leader’s Facebook page.

Shaun Owen posted: “Do we need any more fast food outlets in our towns? There are health implications and if there are too many then some others may have to close.

“For a town to thrive there needs to be more balance in what is being offered. The current fast food outlets, hairdressers, pound shops, charity shops and betting shops is a recipe for disaster.”

But some spoke in support of the plans, including Jago Thomas, who posted: “Good to see an empty shop being used for something and giving more jobs. Don’t get why people don’t like this. It’s a good thing.”

Colin Roberts added: “Better than being empty,” and Richard Thomas Jones posted: “At least this way there’ll be a few jobs for people.”

Burial and cremation fees ended for children

A Wales-wide agreement has been reached to scrap burial and cremation fees for children.

The Welsh Government has signed an understanding with local government to stop charging for the burial of children and Wrexham AM Lesley Griffiths has welcomed the announcement.

She said: “It is difficult to comprehend how grieving families must feel when they lose a child. In tragic circumstances, this step by the Welsh Labour Government offers a degree of support and will help take away unnecessary stress.”

To help ensure the agreement is met, up to £1.5m has been made available to local authorities and other providers of cemeteries and crematoriums in Wales.

The change comes into force with immediate effect, with the Welsh Government urging councils to ratify the agreement as soon as possible.

According to the latest figures, 379 children under the age of 19 died in Wales in 2015.

Flash Gordon actor signs up for Comic Con

The star of a cult sci-fi classic is set to return to the region’s biggest pop culture event.

Sam J Jones, who starred in camp 80s film Flash Gordon, will meet fans at Wales Comic Con Part Two in Glyndwr University, Wrexham on December 2-3.

The actor, who also appeared in hit comedy Ted, previously appeared at the event in 2015.

A host of names have already been announced for the event, which also includes a host of guest panels, merchandise stalls, cosplay competitions and video game tournaments.

For more information visit www.walescomiccon.com.