Rhos lights switch on

Hundreds braved the cold to get in the festive spirit at this year’s Christmas lights switch-on in Rhos.

The stars of this year’s pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Stiwt Theate in Rhos, including former Eastenders star Tony Discipline and ex-Big Brother housemate Mark Bryon, turned on the lights in front of an excited crowd.

Joining them in the celebration were Cllr Ruth Thomas, who chairs Rhos Community Council, Cllr John Pritchard, the Mayor of Wrexham and Ponciau South councillor Paul Pemberton.

Residents both young and old enjoyed a spectacular firework display and entertainment from Megan Ashley, of Wem in Shropshire, who will play Snow White in the year’s pantomime.

She wowed the crowds with a rendition of How Far I’ll Go from the very popular film Moana – much to the younger generation’s delight.

Big Brother and Eastenders fans among the spectators were also eager to get a few selfies with Mark and Tony.

And families were delighted to see the arrival of Santa and Mrs Claus on their sleigh (on the back of a Gee Gas truck from Ponciau) which was seen by residents of Rhos and the surrounding areas throughout the day as it travelled around the community.

Funfair rides added to the fun of the occasion.

Cllr Pemberton, addressing the crowds, said: “It is marvelous to see so many people here tonight. I think it’s the most we have ever had.”

Cllr Pritchard added: “I think this is the best weather we have had for the last three years. Happy Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone.”

Cllr Pemberton also thanked everyone at Rhos Community Council for the lights.

The switch-on event also featured stalls selling all sorts of Christmas gifts and games to play.

The 2nd Johnstown Girl Guides put their crafts skills to the test ready for the lights switch-on event to raise money for their group.

Cath Moore, leader of the 2nd Johnstown Girl Guides and Draenog Rangers, speaking to the Leader, said: “The girls made pet logs, which we thought would be a bit of a joke that people could buy to make others laugh, and snowmen on Sunday. All the crafts we have here have been made by the girls.

“We’re trying to make gifts for people who are usually impossible to buy for.”

The girl guides also created a Christmas box for the Erlas Walled Garden group to sell, as they also had a stall at the event.

Site manager Libby Hughes was manning the stall.

Speaking before the main event, she said: “We’re very pleased with how many people are here tonight and the interest we’ve had in our stall and in the garden.

“It’s the first year I’ve done this so I’m glad it’s going well.”