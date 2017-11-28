Flintshire teen just over drink-drive limit feared for his job

A teenager was told to get home in no uncertain terms by his father following an incident.

Cameron James Edwards left a friend’s home in the early hours and drove home, but he was caught drink-driving.

Now Edwards, disqualified for driving with excess alcohol, feared the effect of the driving ban on his job, a court heard.

There was a lack of public transport for an early start and if Edwards was late then his job and his apprenticeship could be at risk.

Edwards, 19, of Llys y Wennol in Northop Hall, Flintshire, admitted driving a BMW at Bryn-y-Baal, near Mold, on November 13 when he was just over the drink-drive limit.

He was found to have an alcohol reading of 43 microgrammes compared to the legal limit of 35.

He was banned from driving for a year, fined £350 with £85 costs and a £35 surcharge.

District judge Gwyn Jones said it was obvious his employer thought highly of him which was in his favour but he had put his in some difficulty.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said Flintshire Magistrates Court police had been told to watch out for a white BMW and saw it in Bryn-y-Baal at about 3.20am.

It was stopped and Edwards provided a breath alcohol reading of 43 micogrammes compared to the legal limit of 35.

Interviewed, he said he had two pints earlier and had then been asked by a friend to provide a lift.

He admitted driving the car and said he had taken a further can of cider at some point during the evening.

Barrister Andrew McInnes, defending, said there had been an incident which “got back” to his parents.

His father rang and told him in no uncertain terms to get back home and sort things out.

“He thought he was okay to drive,” he told the Mold court, so Edwards got out of bed and left his friend’s house.

Cans in the car were not his but had been used by others who had been given a lift.

Mr McInnes said Edwards was doing an apprenticeship with Balfour Beatty, was working at the Bromborough Oil Refinery, but public transport was really difficult for a 6am start.

A journey which would normally take 30 minutes could now take him two hours.

The company would not take any action over the conviction, said Mr McInnes.

But if he did not make it to work on time and things began to slip, then he could lose a good income for someone of 19.