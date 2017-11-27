Man jailed in Flintshire for saying sorry

A man has been jailed for saying sorry to his former partner for assaulting her.

Daniel Clifford Jones, 35, had previously been jailed for the assault and a five year restraining order was made not to contact her in any way.

But a court heard how after his release from prison he “felt compelled” to apologise for what he had put her through.

She received Facebook messages from a relative’s site and realised it was him.

In court he admitted a breach of the restraining order but it was stressed he had not been abusive or intimidating – only apologetic.

Flintshire magistrates, sitting at Mold, were told Jones had now been recalled on licence as a result of the breach along with earlier non-compliance with probation service.

He was jailed for 21 days.

Jones, who lived at Mostyn Lodge in Coast Road, Mostyn, had been in a three-and-a-half year relationship, said prosecutor Helen Tench.

It was described by victim Faye Eccleston as turbulent throughout.

She had recently moved out of the area with a new partner.

Jones was arrested in June for assaulting her and it was alleged that he throttled her, produced a knife and a knuckle duster had been used.

He was jailed for six months, released in September and a five year restraining order was imposed.

But Ms Eccleston then received a Facebook message from Jones, through a relative’s site, attempting to apologise for what he had done.

She asked him not to contact her and pointed out that he was subject to a court order not to contact her but she received further messages in breach of the order.

It was accepted that the messages were not threatening.

Interviewed, Jones said that he sent the messages in order to apologise, which he needed to do.

David Matthews, defending, said that the messages were all apologetic.

One read: “I did wrong”.

He said Jones “only wanted to say sorry”.

Another message said: “I can never forgive myself. I hope that you are alright.”

Mr Matthews said while the offence occurred in March he had not been arrested until the weekend and there had been no repeat.

He had been in custody since Sunday morning.

Jones was very apologetic, he said. “He knows he has done wrong.”