'Disgrace' Wrexham phone box should be removed if no improvements agreed, says council chairman

A PHONE box branded ‘a disgrace’ should be removed if no improvements are agreed for it, community leaders heard.

Members of Llay Community Council heard in September from a representative of Cadwyn Clwyd about a project to give K6 Giles Gilbert Scott red telephone kiosks a new lease of life by installing facilities decided on by the community.

Community councillors have since been considering ideas and last month they agreed further consultation with the public was needed before reaching a decision.

Resuming the discussion on Wednesday, Cllr Rob Walsh told councillors he is currently running a consultation to get some more ideas from the public and asked that the matter be carried to the next meeting.

Llay has two of the red kiosks – one in First Avenue and another in Croes Howell – and participation in the ‘Red Telephone Box Regeneration Project’ would require the community council to match fund £750.

Community council chairman Cllr Bryan Apsley said: “I have been to see the one at Croes Howell and

that is fine.

“The one in the village is a disgrace. I would like to see something done with it but if we don’t go ahead with this I would suggest we get rid of it, it is a mess.”

Last month Cllr Rob Walsh told the council he had received about 70 messages on Facebook from residents asking for the phone boxes to be kept for their original purpose.

Speaking to the Leader about the box in First Avenue, Cllr Walsh said: “I would like to see something done with it, those who live near it are very fond of it.

”From the outside it is fine but inside the phone has been removed, it is a mess and it looks dated.”

Of his consultation of residents, he added: “We have not had a big response yet but I expect that because it is still in its infancy. I have had a lot of suggestions on Facebook.”

Members of the council had also previously heard of some of the things the kiosks could be turned into, including defibrillator stations, first aid stores, bicycle puncture repair stations, visitor information kiosks and more.