Business leader's app-y to help shoppers get most out of Wrexham town centre

A NEW website and app could bring a boost to Wrexham town centre as it helps shoppers find what they are looking for.

Nigel Lewis, of Wrexham Savers, has shared a sneak preview of his latest project – a website to help shoppers get the most of what the town centre has to offer.

He said the site will offer details of every business in the town centre and will be followed up with the development of an app, which will be released next year.

Mr Lewis told the Leader: “Although I am no longer chairman of Wrexham Town Centre Forum I am still on the steering committee and I am still passionate about the town.

“This is something I have been working on because I feel it is something we have needed for a long time.

“I’ve been trying to get the website finished in time for Christmas because it could be a good boost for traders with people out looking for gifts.

“The website will go live in a couple of weeks and the concept is to encourage people to use what we’ve got in the town centre and to spend locally.”

He added: “It will be a like a virtual town centre – a directory of the businesses and traders in the town centre as well as churches and museums.

“I constantly hear people saying they didn’t know something was in the town, or there is nothing in the town centre – it is amazing how many people have never been to the museum or inside the churches.

“The site has all be optimised for phones so when the app comes out it will be like a mini-Wrexham in your pocket. At some stage we may progress into the wider borough but at the moment it will be focused on the town centre.”

Mr Lewis said the site will also include articles and features about business and activities in the town, but it is not specifically geared towards “traditional news”.

He also added the name and official launch date of the project will be revealed in the coming weeks.