Anwyl Homes confirmed as developers for part of controversial Llay 365-homes project

The developer for part of a controversial 365 home housing project has been confirmed.

Anwyl Homes confirmed it had bought an 11-acre plot of land at Home Farm, Gresford Road, Llay, where permission was granted for a large-scale development after Planning Inspectorate officers recommended overturning Wrexham Council’s decision to refuse permission.

The firm has permission to build 182 properties and the development will mainly comprise a range of three and four bedroom houses, plus a number of one, two and three bedroom affordable homes.

Located off Straight Mile, the new residential development will be known as ‘Maes-y-Rhedyn’.

Mathew Anwyl, housing managing director at Anwyl Homes, said: “It is great to be back building in Wrexham. The proposed plans for Maes-y-Rhedyn are superb with a fantastic selection of thoughtfully designed, high quality properties.

“We remain committed to our

North Wales heartland and are proud to be delivering much-needed

homes in Wrexham.”

In addition to the new residential development, Anwyl Homes has also made several significant financial contributions in the locality, including £1.4 million towards education and approximately £10,000 towards transport.

Residents of the village had waited more than seven months for the outcome of the planning appeal to build 365 new homes and a 300 square metre retail unit on the land.

Protesters had lined the streets to show a Welsh Government planning inspector the strength of feeling against the proposals.

Prior to the appeal hearing in November last year, the plans were thrown out twice by Wrexham Council’s planning committee, with concerns including that the planned development could have huge implications on services in the area as well as issues with sewerage and a loss of agricultural land.

Llay county councillor Rob Walsh said: “I suppose this was always going to happen at some time. I opposed the initial outline planning permission for this development but it was overturned by the planning inspectorate so we are where we are.”