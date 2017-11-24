Wildfowler rescued by Flint RNLI team

RNLI volunteers were despatched to assist a bird hunter and his dog.

Flint RNLI volunteers launched to assist a wildfowler up to his thighs in water off Gayton Sands, Wirral, at 1.20pm on Thursday.

The life boat reached the casualty who himself had alerted the coastguard of his predicament.

Video and images courtesy of RNLI/Flint

Once aboard the lifeboat the casualty informed the lifeboat crew about his companion, a black 14-year-old Labrador dog, and a further search commenced.

The lifeboat crew were concerned for the health of the wildfowler and immediately made for Greenfield where he was landed and the necessary assistance could be given.

The lifeboat immediately returned to sea to carry out a further extensive search for the dog, the search was unsuccessful, and it was hoped it had made its own way ashore.

A lifeboat crew member took the man back to the Wirral while the dog was found the next day.

The lifeboat returned to Flint lifeboat station at 3.30pm.

Alan Forrester, volunteer lifeboat operations at Flint, said: “The rescue was carried out in squally conditions, the wildfowler was well kitted out which undoubtedly helped, however he was getting very cold when taken aboard the lifeboat.”