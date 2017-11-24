Tributes paid to former Wrexham bus driver Ken Hughes

TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular former bus driver.

Arriva supervisor Ken Hughes died suddenly on November 7, at the age of 58.

He leaves behind his wife Lois, children Emma, Craig and Evan, as well as his grandchildren Robert and Matthew.

Emma Hughes told the Leader her father had died following a cardiac arrest after a long-term battle with lung illness as well as ulcerations as a result of his diabetes.

She said: “He started as a bus driver and went on to become a supervisor at Arriva. He was very well liked – at his funeral they couldn’t fit everyone in the crematorium.

“He loved his job and tried so hard to stay in work, but he had to finish a few years ago due to his ill-health.

“He had a sudden cardiac arrest – It was a massive shock for us. He has left a massive hole.

“My dad had a lot of infections because of his treatments but he’d always bounce back. But since February he just had infection after infection.

“He fought so hard but it wasn’t meant to be. He did suffer, but he was always so positive.

“He adored his family and he couldn’t do a lot but he was such a people person. You couldn’t say a bad thing about him.”

Mr Hughes, who was originally from the Queens Park area and returned to Wrexham after living for some time in Scotland, received treatment for his lung illness at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester.

His funeral took place at November 16 at Pentrebychan Crematorium.