Wrexham mum's praise for 'brilliant' firefighters after three-year-old daughter's bedroom filled with smoke

A GRATEFUL mum praised firefighters for their quick response after an electronic fault filled her young daughter’s bedroom with smoke.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.40pm on Sunday reporting a ceiling fan ablaze at a home address in Queen Street, Cefn Mawr.

Two crews attended the scene and used a thermal imaging camera, stepladders and small tools to tackle the fan, which fire chiefs confirmed was discovered to have an electrical fault.

Carol Evans, who lives at the property, told the Leader: ”It was a combination fan and light in my three-year-old daughter Ella-May’s room.

“It had been turned on when she went to bed at 7pm. I think the motor must have burnt out because it filled her room with smoke.

“I could smell something and I went around all the rooms checking but because she was in bed her door was closed so it wasn’t until I opened it that I saw all the smoke.

“She was very impressed with the fire lady – she’s her new hero. The fire service was brilliant.”

She continued: “They checked the house and the smoke alarms and gave us a few extra alarms. I can’t thank them enough.

“To be honest I wasn’t expecting to panic because I am not a panicky person, but I did – and from the operator taking the call to them arriving here they were great.”

She added Ella-May was taken to hospital to be checked over following the incident and was found to be uninjured.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at about 10.15pm to reports of a fire at an address on Queen Street in Cefn Mawr.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car to the scene, and one patient was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.”