Wrexham Christmas lights switch on: Crowds enjoy annual town centre spectacle

AN estimated 10,000 people gathered in Wrexham town centre for an evening of festive fun at this year’s Christmas lights switch-on.

The Rotary Club of Wrexham Glyndwr hosted the event last night in Queens Square featuring a wide array of entertainment.

BBC EastEnders actor Tony Discipline and Big Brother’s Mark Byron, starring in the Stiwt Theatre’s Snow White production in Rhos this year, switched on the town’s Christmas lights.

The big switch-on is run by volunteers from the club to raise money for Nightingale House Hospice. All proceeds go to the charity.

Last year’s event raised £2,000 for the Wrexham hospice.

The light switch-on was broadcast by Heart radio by breakfast presenters Lois Cernyw and Oli Kemp.

Wrexham School Choirs, the Tenovus Choir and singer/songwriter Thomas Teago were among the

acts performing at the

event.

Other acts included the Stereophonics tribute band The Phonics, Damon Jacs, Street Vibes Dance Group, Before the Storm and Damon Lee.

Fairground rides were provided by Simon’s North Wales Funfairs, along with a variety of festive stalls and real reindeer.

Also at the event was Elsa from the smash hit Disney film Frozen who was on hand for meet and greets with young fans.

The night end with a bang courtesy of a firework display provided by festival fireworks.