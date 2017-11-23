Tributes continue to pour in for Rhos community councillor Paula Williams

Tributes have continued to pour in after the death of a community stalwart.

Yesterday the Leader reported the sudden death of 49-year-old Rhos community councillor Paula Williams.

Born and raised in Burton near Rossett, Cllr Williams moved to Rhos in 1992 after marrying husband Tudor and she helped to run the family farm.

She leaves behind sons Harry and Ben and daughter Hannah.

Ponciau county councillor Kevin Hughes said: “I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear the news that Paula had passed away suddenly over the weekend.

“I have known Paula for a number of years and have always found her to be enthusiastic about everything she did.

“In council meetings, she always spoke passionately about the community in which she lived and was particularly vocal over anything to do with children, youth provision and the farming community.

“Paula always spoke

passionately about Johnstown Playgroup, which I know she helped run with enthusiasm for over 15 years.”

He added: “One of my most memorable recollections of Paula was when she and Tudor delivered bales of hay to be used in Santa’s Grotto at the annual Rhos Christmas Night organised by Rhos Community Council.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere condolences to her husband Tudor, her three children as well as her family.

“I know that she will also be sorely missed by her work colleagues and fellow councillors.”

Pant councillor David Maddocks said: “Paula was very keen to help the people of Pant ward and the surrounding areas.

“A lovely lady who was always smiling and happy to help anyone, she welcomed me into the community council and told me if I needed any help or advice then she'd be happy to help.

“Paula will be missed by everyone – a sad loss for the whole community.”

Details of Cllr Williams’ funeral have yet to be confirmed but a card will be placed at the community council offices on Peter Street for colleagues and friends to sign or put their own message to the family.