Crowds enjoy annual town centre festive spectacle

Crowds gathered in the town centre for an evening of festive fun at this year’s Christmas lights switch-on.

The Rotary Club of Wrexham Glyndwr hosted the event in Queens Square with a wide array of entertainment for the thousands who attended.

BBC EastEnders actor Tony Discipline and Big Brother’s Mark Byron, starring in the Stiwt Theatre’s Snow White production in Rhos this year, switched on the town’s Christmas lights.

It is run by volunteers from the club to raise money for Nightingale House Hospice, and all proceeds will be donated to the charity.

Last year’s event raised £2,000 for the Wrexham hospice.

The light switch-on will once again be presented by the Heart radio station, featuring breakfast presenters Lois Cernyw and Oli Kemp.

Wrexham School Choirs, the Tenovus Choir and singer/songwriter Thomas Teago were among the many acts performing at the event.

Other acts including Stereophonics tribute band The Phonics, Damon Jacs, StreetVibez Dance Group, Before the Storm and Damon Lee.

Members of Wrexham AFC squad were also set to attend.

Fairground rides were provided by Simon's North Wales Funfairs, along with a variety of festive stalls and real reindeer.

Also at the event was Elsa from the smash hit Disney film Frozen. who was on hand for meet and greets with young fans.

The night end with a bang courtesy of a firework display provided by festival fireworks.