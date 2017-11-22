Wrexham Christmas lights 2017: Switch-on event promises to be a night 'not to be missed'

THERE will be plenty of entertainment on offer during the Wrexham lights switch-on event.

The Rotary Club of Wrexham Glyndwr is all set to host the event at Queen’s Square on Thursday.

The team at the Rotary Club say it’s a night “not to be missed” and have been working hard behind the scenes to bring a fun packed event of entertainment full of Christmas festivities.

It is run by volunteers from the club to raise money for Nightingale House Hospice and all proceeds will be donated to the charity.

The free event will start at 4pm on the Queen’s Square stage with the BIG Rotary switch on at 7.30pm.

BBC EastEnders actor Tony Discipline and Big Brother’s Mark Byron, starring in the Stiwt theatre’s Snow White production this year, will switch on Wrexham's Christmas lights.

Sam Foulkes, event manager said: “The event is really coming together. The team of volunteers at the Rotary Club of Wrexham Glyndwr have been working hard behind the scenes to make this event spectacular in every way.

“Last year was a huge success, raising more than £2,000 for charity.

“This year all monies raised are going to Nightingale House Hospice and we hope the local community in and around Wrexham will come out and support us.

“We have an action packed night of festive fun for all the family to enjoy.

“We have been working hard with the local council events team and local forces including the police, fire and rescue and St John’s to ensure the event is safe and enjoyable for all attending.

“I would personally like to thank all the Rotarians involved from Wrexham Glyndwr Rotary Club, as we have all worked extremely hard to stage this event.”

The light switch-on will be presented by HEART, featuring breakfast presenters Lois Cernyw and Oli Kemp.

Wrexham School Choirs, the Tenovus Choir and singer/songwriter Thomas Teago will be among the many acts performing at the event.

The night will end with a firework display provided by Festival Fireworks.

There will also be fairground rides provided by Simon's North Wales Funfairs, along with lots of festive stalls and real reindeers.

Queen Elsa will be available for meet and greets and will be located next to the Christmas tree.

Liz Clifford, from the Rotary Events team, said: “It’s an even better line-up than last year, we have something for everyone – young and old.

“We can’t wait for everyone to soak in the atmosphere and light Wrexham up for Christmas.

“It’s all for a fantastic cause so please come and support us, dig deep in your pockets and help us raise vital funds for Nightingale House Hospice.”

Organisers wanted to thank Wrexham Council and all those who have helped to put on the event, which is sponsored by Wrexham Prestige Taxis.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/

wrexhamglyndwrrotary