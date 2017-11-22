Police warning people to be vigilant following two attempted distraction burglaries in Rhos

Police are warning people to be vigilant following two attempted distraction burglaries.

The incidents took place in Rhos, Wrexham, and North Wales Police have issued advice to ensure people do not fall victim.

The first attempt happened about 5.55pm yesterday at an address on Jones Street, where a man entered the house uninvited claiming to be from the Water Board.

He was asked to leave and did so after about 10 minutes when the homeowner called her daughter.

The man is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with short dark hair. He was in his late 30s and wearing a navy fleece jacket and black trousers.

The second incident happened around 6.15pm in Afon yr Rhos. A man knocked on the door of an elderly woman, stating he needed to check her cold water tap.

The victim took the man into the kitchen where he went under the sink to get to the stop tap.

When the caller was told that a relative was on his way to the house he left.

He is described as around 30 with tanned skin. He is broad and approximately 5’6” tall. He was wearing a dark jacket with a fluorescent jacket over the top, dark trousers and a dark peaked cap.

Sergeant Laura Salisbury-Jones said: “We are doing everything we can to tackle this particularly nasty crime aimed at some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

”Fortunately nothing was stolen in these incidents.

“Anyone with information should contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting RC17176350.”

Ceri Martin, of Wrexham Trading Standards, said: “Callers may tell you that there is a problem with the water in your area, or suggest you need roof repairs or gutter cleaning, fences repairing or that your garden needs work.

“Reputable businesses have little need to seek work by going door to door. The advice from Trading Standards is to politely but firmly say no to all offers of work no matter how urgent you are told that it is.

“If you are concerned that work may need doing, contact a reputable business or ask friends or family to help.

“For further advice call Citizens Advice 03454 040506 (040505 Welsh)”.

Following the incidents, North Wales Police would like to remind residents to be aware of ‘cold callers’.

A spokesman said doorstep crime can take a number of forms but is carried out by criminals who deliberately target the most vulnerable members of communities.

They issued the following advice:

If in doubt, keep them out. It sounds simple, but if you don't let someone in - they will go away. Don't let them pressure you into opening the door.

Be prepared. Be in control. Think about what to say to doorstep cold callers in advance. Keep a list of key contact numbers near your phone so you can check out legitimate callers. Ask all other unwanted callers to go away.

Call a neighbour or the police. Contact a local relative or nominated neighbour who can help verify a cold caller. If you think someone is a rogue trader call North Wales Police on 101.

To report a distraction burglar or rogue trader who has taken your money and is still in the area - call 999.

The spokesman added: “If you do happen to get caught off guard and a cold caller does manage to get into your house, let us know about it as soon as possible.

”There's nothing to be embarrassed about, and the sooner we know about it, the better chance we have of catching them and recovering your property.

”North Wales Police work closely with local authority Trading Standards teams and local partnerships to reduce this type of crime.”