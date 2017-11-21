Wrexham businessman had child abuse images

A man from Wrexham who runs his own business has admitted having indecent images of children on his mobile phone and laptop.

Anthony Fagan, 44, who admitted the offences at an earlier hearing at Wrexham, was placed on a three-year community order with rehabilitation when he appeared Flintshire Magistrates Court.

Judge Gwyn Jones, who was told Fagan had already sought counselling, placed him on rehabilitation. He was also fined £420 with £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

A five-year sexual harm prevention order was made and he was ordered to register with the police as a sex offender for five years.

A destruction order was made in respect of his mobile phone and laptop.

Fagan, of Alexandra Road, Wrexham, admitted making five category A indecent photographs of a child between May 29 and September 1.

He also pleaded guilty to making two category B indecent photographs of a child and three category C images.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, told the Mold court a warrant was executed at his home at about 8am on August 31.

Fagan was not at home but on a course in Manchester and arrangements were made for him to meet officers there.

Police officers seized a mobile phone and a laptop which showed child sexual abuse content.

The memory card was initially missing from the phone and cleaner software installed on the laptop had been run on the day the items were seized.

Images and movies found on the devices showed children under the age of 14.

Ian Barnes, defending, said the number of images found was relatively small.

He said Fagan had voluntarily attended counselling sessions. He realised he had a problem and wanted help.

Fagan, he said, was a hard working man who had his own successful business and he had work available for the future.

