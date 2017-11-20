Police make arrest after a man is stabbed in Holywell

A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Holywell this afternoon.

North Wales Police were called to Old Chester Road, Milwr, Holywell at 12.24pm.

A spokesman said: “One male sustained not life-threatening stab wounds a male has been arrested on suspicion of wounding.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service attended the property shortly after 12.30pm, and a spokesman said: “We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a man was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with a non-life-threatening injury.”

 

 

 

 

 

