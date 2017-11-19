Fundraiser in Carl Sargeant's memory on course to exceed target

A fundraising page in memory of a late Assembly Member has passed the halfway mark in pursuing its target.

A JustGiving page was set up to honour Carl Sargeant, Assembly Member for Alyn and Deeside, following his death on November 7.

Mr Sargeant, 49, a married father-of-two, was found dead at his home in Englefield Avenue, Connah’s Quay.

Cllr Bernie Attridge, Mr Sargeant’s friend and deputy leader of Flintshire Council, set up the cash generating page in a bid to promote ‘Carl’s legacy for future generations’.

It is more than half way towards its initial target of £2,500, with a view to extending the fundraising.

Cllr Attridge said consideration was being given on how best to honour Mr Sargeant’s memory in consultation with his family.

He said residents had been in contact with him to ask how best to use the fund while players at FC Nomads of Connah’s Quay, of which Mr Sargeant was president and Cllr Attridge chairman, are to fund the installation of a bench bearing Mr Sargeant’s name at their home ground on Wepre Park.

A number of tributes to Mr Sargeant have been left on the page by those donating to the memorial fund.

Rhianon Passmore, Labour AM for Islwyn, said: “There are no words. But there is real understanding of the man he was and will always be – and his legacy will live and grow.

“The nation is sorry for his loss.”

Sue Oliver and Sarah Way of Rainbow Biz wrote: “We have such fond memories of working with Carl, to see his life and work remembered in some way in the community would be wonderful.”

Leighton Andrews, the former Welsh Government minister and friend of Mr Sargeant, said: “The world is a darker place without Sarge.”

Cllr Attridge himself wrote that he wanted Mr Sargeant’s “legacy to last a generation and beyond”.