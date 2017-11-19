Car collided with a tree in Mold leaving one person trapped

Fire crews were called to a collision this morning where a casualty was trapped in a car.
A vehicle collided with a tree on Denbigh Road in Mold just before 2.50am today.
Two appliances from Mold and Buckley used small tools to free a person who was trapped in the car.
A spokesman from the Welsh Ambulance Service said an ambulance was request at 2.53am from the fire service.
They added: “One vehicle hit a tree and one patient was taken to hospital.
”One ambulance crew attended.”
