Car collided with a tree in Mold leaving one person trapped

Fire crews were called to a collision this morning where a casualty was trapped in a car.

A vehicle collided with a tree on Denbigh Road in Mold just before 2.50am today.

Two appliances from Mold and Buckley used small tools to free a person who was trapped in the car.

A spokesman from the Welsh Ambulance Service said an ambulance was request at 2.53am from the fire service.

They added: “One vehicle hit a tree and one patient was taken to hospital.

”One ambulance crew attended.”