Police to hold public meeting following distraction burglary in Llay

A PUBLIC meeting with North Wales Police is to be held to give residents advice following a distraction burglary.

The meeting, which was announced at Llay Community Council, will take place on December 6 at the village’s resource centre in Market Square from 6.30pm.

Cllr Rob Walsh told colleagues on Wednesday night that the meeting has come as a result of public demand following a burglary in Watts Dyke on October 16.

He added: “This meeting is a two-way process – it not just about the public raising their concerns.

“It is also for the police and other representatives to give ideas and try to work out the best way forward.”

PCSO Andy Harris said: “We feel the meeting is necessary in terms of informing the public and encouraging people to report things to us.

“On Facebook there are a lot of people saying things are happening but it is not being reported to us.”

Speaking to the Leader after the meeting, Cllr Walsh encouraged residents to use the chance to speak with the police, adding: “Please come if you have concerns about any law enforcement issues or any other concerns – this if your opportunity to speak to the police and the community council.”

During the meeting of Llay Community Council on Wednesday night, members also heard chairman Cllr Bryan Apsley had worked with police to devise a new safety leaflet about cold callers.

Members agreed that the leaflets should be printed and then divided among them to be distributed in the village.

l The Leader reported last month that a fundraising page received pledges of more than £1,000 for the victims of the distraction burglary.

At the community council meeting Cllr Rob Walsh told members he had since spoken to the elderly couple.

He told the meeting: “I went to see them last week and they want to say a big thank you to everyone in the community for all the love and support.

“They are quite overwhelmed by how kind everyone has been.

“It means so much to them and all the money that has been raised – they are over the moon.

“They are still quite shaken but they said they didn’t realise people could be so nice, so it is nice to see what the community has been done.”

Community councillor Janet Osborne, who started the fundraising page, added that the total raised for the couple now stands at £1,500.