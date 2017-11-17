Minera parents and children left devastated as play area is ravaged by 'mindless' arson attack

Help is needed to restore a play area that was ravaged by an arson attack.

Cllr John Edwards, chairman of Minera Community Council, has appealed for help to replace a playing area for toddlers on Church Road following an arson attack.

He said: “A great deal of damage was done and it will cost many thousands of pounds to replace.

“Parents and children are devastated that a popular facility has been taken away from them due to some mindless vandalism.”

The Leader reported last week how the playing area was set ablaze in the early hours of Thursday, November 9.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called at about midnight to reports of a fire in the open.

A spokesman confirmed the fire had destroyed a plastic picnic bench and caused extensive charring to a wooden climbing frame.

Four square metres of flooring was also damaged in the blaze.

Cllr Edwards is asking all local business and members of the public to help in replacing the playing equipment.

Pledges would be greatly appreciated, Cllr Edwards said, and he told the Leader: “The problem we have, is we, as a community council are now responsible for maintenance of the playgrounds in our area but they are too costly to insure.

“Wrexham Council didn’t insure equipment as it isn’t possible to have cover for vandalism.”

“If Minera Community Council had not taken the responsibility, we wouldn’t have play areas within our communities.”

Those who wish to help can contact council clerk Emma Topham at mineracc@gmail.com / 01978 757 461 or Cllr Edwards on jonedwards15@aol.com, 01978 759198 or 077593818232.

Anyone with information on the arson should contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting incident reference V169824.