Dozen jobs saved as struggling Wrexham golf centre is sold

A Wrexham golf centre has been sold out of administration, saving all 12 jobs.

Clays Farm Golf Centre in Bryn Estyn Road, Holt, includes a par 69, 18-hole championship golf course open to both members and members of the public and sits in more than 100 acres of land.

But like many golf course operators it has struggled to attract customers while managing the course and was placed into administration earlier this month.

Gary Lee and Paul Barber of Begbies Traynor were appointed joint administrators.

Thanks to an extensive period of marketing ahead of their appointment, they were able to immediately sell the business and all its assets as a going concern.

Gary Lee, partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “In what are difficult times for golf course operators, we are pleased to have secured a sale of the business and assets as a going concern.

“This ensures that the local community can continue to be served by an excellent championship course and associated facilities and secures the jobs of all 12 employed at the course.”