Concerns for missing Mold man Alan Wells, 51

Concerns have been raised for a man missing from Mold.

Alan Wells, 51, has not been seen since Wednesday, November 15. 

Anyone with information relating to Alan's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference 19630.

