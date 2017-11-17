Bangor-on-Dee teacher faces jail as he admits child sex abuse

A teacher from Bangor-on-Dee has been warned to prepare himself for jail after he admitted a series of sexual offences involving a child.

Scott James Lynch, 33, of Friars Court in Bangor-on-Dee, was ordered to register with the police as a sex offender pending sentence.

He appeared in the dock at Mold Crown Court today having admitted to all 17 separate charges he faced.

Lynch was initially summoned to court via letter having been granted unconditional bail, a decision which left Judge Rhys Rowlands, presiding, disgusted.

“It is a fairly extraordinary state of affairs,” he said, and also questioned why no one had previously challenged this.

“Someone who is identified as possibly posing a risk to children is allowed to walk out of the police station and is then sent a letter asking him to attend the magistrates’ court.”

Lynch admitted eight charges of sexual activity with a girl aged 15 while in a position of trust as a teacher, dating back to 2015 and 2016.

The defendant admitted two charges of inciting sexual activity in April 2017.

He admitted making and distributing indecent images, possessing extreme images and possessing prohibited images between the year 2000 and 2017.

Judge Rowlands re-bailed him pending sentence with conditions of residence, not to approach prosecution witnesses and not to have contact with children under 16, other than was inevitable as part of daily life.

Judge Rowlands added: “It should not happen.

“It didn’t used to happen and it should not be happening now.”

He continued: “It is worrying.

“Something is going to go horribly wrong one of these days if cases are approached this way.”

The judge reserved the case to himself and told the defendant he would be sentenced on December 13.

It was “a particularly serious case” and custody was quite inevitable, he said.

But he ordered a pre-sentence report to explore his background and the question of risk.