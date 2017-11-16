Poll: Would you pay £30 per year to have your garden waste collected?

Residents in Flintshire look set to be charged to have their garden waste taken away from next year.

In a bid to save almost £1million Flintshire Council is looking to charge £30 per year to take away garden waste.

In a report to councillors outlining how the new programme will work, the council said given 'ongoing' financial pressures it was 'necessary' for charges to be introduced.

