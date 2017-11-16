Right royal meeting at Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse

THOUSANDS of people turned out to support a day of racing in aid of charity.
The Anne Duchess of Westminster’s Charity Day – hosted at Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse yesterday – raised money for the Racing Welfare charity which provides support for the workforce of British horseracing.
In addition to a programme of seven races – which included the 12th annual Anne Duchess of Westminster’s Memorial Handicap Steeple Chase – the day included a charity lunch and silent auction.
The lunch was attended by Racing Welfare’s president, The Princess Royal, together with Hywel Davies – the jockey who rode Anne Duchess of Westminster’s Grand National winner Last Suspect – the Lord Lieutenant of Clwyd and 300 guests.
Bangor-on-Dee racecourse general manager Jeannie Chantler said: "We've had a great day and the racing has been fantastic.
“There has been a great turnout - the crowd has been 2,029 which is 33 per cent up on this day last year and very good for a Wednesday.
“I have spoken to Racing Welfare and they expect they have received circa £50,000 today – which is more than we expected."
She added she was pleased to see a local man, Frank McAleavy of Acton, was the owner of the winning horse in the Anne Duchess of Westminster’s Memorial Handicap Steeple Chase.
See full story in the Leader
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on